Asia Cup 2023: India beat Sri Lanka by 10 Wickets to win title

India demolished hosts Sri Lanka by registering a 10 wicket win in the final to lift the Asia Cup in Colombo this evening. Opting to bat, the hosts were bundled out for a paltry score of 50 runs in just 15.2 overs. India’s Mohammed Siraj brought Sri Lanka down to their knees with a six-wicket haul. He was followed by Hardik Pandya who took three wickets, along with one wicket by Jasprit Bumrah.



In reply, India achieved the target of 51 runs in just 6.1 overs. Ishan Kishan at 23 and Shubman Gill at 27 remained unbeaten. Mohammed Siraj was declared player of the match and Kuldeep Yadav player of the series.