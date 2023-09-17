Tennis: India qualify for Davis Cup World Group I playoffs after 4-1 win against Morocco in Lucknow

Davis Cup World Group II match, India have won the tie against Morocco 4-1. Today, India won their ties in Reverse Singles and Doubles. With this win, the Indian tennis team has qualified for the World Group I playoffs, scheduled for February next year. A win in that tie can lead India back to Davis Cup World Group.



Indian doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri defeated Moroccan pair of Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi 6-2, 6-1 in Lucknow today.



In the Reverse Singles, Sumit Nagal defeated Yassine Dlimi 6-3, 6-3. In another reverse singles, Sasikumar Mukund defeated Adam Moundir 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 in the last match of the day. Yesterday, both countries leveled 1-1 as Nagal defeated Adam Moundir and Mukund conceded his singles match to Morocco’s Dlimi.