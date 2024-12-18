Speaker Om Birla holds talks with Armenia National Assembly President; Discusses various issues of mutual interest

SATAFF REPORTER

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla today held a bilateral meeting with President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan in the Parliament House Complex. Both sides held discussions on various issues of mutual interest. In the meeting, Mr Birla noted that in recent years, political and parliamentary dialogue and cooperation between the two countries have increased.

He said that it is opening up new avenues of partnership in various sectors. He also informed the visiting delegation that due to a stable government, India is leaping forward at the highest economic growth rate in the world. Lok Sabha Speaker also highlighted the efforts towards Ease of Doing Business and world-class infrastructure in India, which has generated huge interest across the world in India.

Underlining deep historical and cultural ties between India and Armenia, Mr Birla hoped that the growing bilateral cooperation will strengthen people-to-people connection between the two nations.