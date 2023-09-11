इंडियन आवाज़     11 Sep 2023 07:01:56      انڈین آواز

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Series II opens for subscription

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) today opened for subscription which will remain open for buying till Friday, 15th September. This is the second Series of SGB Scheme in 2023-24 fiscal. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that the price of the gold bonds will be 5,923 rupees per gram. The RBI also announced a discount for online applicants to the scheme. A discount of 50 rupees per gram less than the nominal value will be given to those applying online and making the payment against the application through digital mode. 

The issue price of gold bond for online investors will be 5,873 rupees per gram of gold, according to RBI’s announcement. The minimum investment one can make in a gold bond is one gram. The maximum limit of subscription has been set at 4 kg for individuals and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year. SGB offers a safer alternative to physical gold and an additional income source. If you’re considering investing, here are five crucial aspects to keep in mind. Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched by Govt in November 2015, under Gold Monetisation Scheme.

