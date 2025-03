South Korea’s impeached conservative president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was released from prison today, a day after a Seoul court cancelled his arrest to allow him to stand trial for rebellion without being detained. Mr. Yoon was arrested and indicted by prosecutors in January over his December 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into political turmoil. The liberal, opposition-controlled National Assembly separately voted to impeach him, leading to his suspension from office.

