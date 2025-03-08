Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russian Strikes Kill 14 in Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls for Air & Sea Truce

Mar 9, 2025
Russia and Ukraine crisis Pictures.(photo:Twitter)

At least 14 people have been killed as Russian strikes hit several regions in Ukraine overnight, including Donetsk and Kharkiv. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces attacked Dobropillia with ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, causing damage to eight multi-storey buildings and 30 vehicles. The officials said eight residential buildings and an administrative building were also reportedly damaged following strikes in Dobropillia in Donetsk.

Yesterday, Russian forces damaged Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure in their first major missile attack. In a related development, U.S. space company Maxar Technologies yesterday blocked access to its satellite images for Ukraine after President Donald Trump stopped sharing information with Kyiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a truce in the air and at sea after a massive Russian attack overnight targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Russia’s Leningrad region governor, Alexander Drozdenko, said today that a tank at the Kirishi refinery, one of Russia’s largest, was damaged by falling debris after a Ukrainian drone was shot down.

