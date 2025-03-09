Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

South Carolina woman arrested for Wildfire that scorched 2,000 Acres

Mar 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A woman from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina has been arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire that scorched over two thousand acres in the region. The accused, identified as Alexandra Bialousow, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of endangering lives and property after authorities traced the fire’s origin to a backyard fire pit that quickly spiralled out of control.

The blaze intensified into the Covington Drive Fire near Myrtle Beach, one of the largest wildfires among over 175 reported across South Carolina in the past week. Till yesterday, the fire was reported to be 55 percent contained, with no major injuries reported. Dry weather conditions have contributed to the rapid spread of wildfires across the state, forcing several evacuations. In response, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency today and imposed a statewide burning ban.

