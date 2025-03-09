Bangladesh: Protest erupts across country demanding death penalty for rapists

AMN/ WEB DESK

Students and teachers of different universities across Bangladesh have demonstrated against the recent rape incidents, including that of an eight-year-old in Magura, and demanded the death penalty for rapists.

Last night, students of Dhaka University took to the streets, demanding a fair investigation and swift execution of the harshest punishment for rapists involved in incidents across the country. Later, students and teachers of other universities joined the protest under the banner of the University Teachers’ Network in different cities. They organised protest marches and human chains, chanting slogans against rape and violence against women. The protest was sparked by the recent horrific rape of an 8-year-old child in Magura.