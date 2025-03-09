Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Protest erupts across country demanding death penalty for rapists

Mar 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Students and teachers of different universities across Bangladesh have demonstrated against the recent rape incidents, including that of an eight-year-old in Magura, and demanded the death penalty for rapists.

Last night, students of Dhaka University took to the streets, demanding a fair investigation and swift execution of the harshest punishment for rapists involved in incidents across the country. Later, students and teachers of other universities joined the protest under the banner of the University Teachers’ Network in different cities. They organised protest marches and human chains, chanting slogans against rape and violence against women. The protest was sparked by the recent horrific rape of an 8-year-old child in Magura.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Colombia: Heavy rains triggered landslide in Pasto

Mar 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death toll from clashes in Syria’s coastal region reaches over 1,000

Mar 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel to send delegation to Doha tomorrow to advance negotiations for renewing Gaza ceasefire

Mar 9, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Distributes Appointment Letters to Over 51,000 Newly Recruited Teachers

10 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वक्फ संपत्तियों की सुरक्षा हमारा धार्मिक कर्तव्य है: मौलाना अरशद मदनी

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Colombia: Heavy rains triggered landslide in Pasto

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death toll from clashes in Syria’s coastal region reaches over 1,000

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!