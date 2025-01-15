The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Africa: 36 dead, 82 rescued from illegal gold mine

Jan 15, 2025

AMN

In South Africa, rescuers have pulled out 36 dead bodies and 82 survivors from an illegal gold mine during two days of rescue operations. Police said the rescue operations are underway as hundreds could still be underground but the exact number is unclear. The local authorities have said, all 82 survivors will be arrested under charges of illegal mining, trespassing and contravention of the immigration act charges.

In August last year, Police began a crackdown on illegal miners in the country. They laid siege to the mine and cut off food and water supplies for months in an attempt to force the miners to the surface. In South Africa, illegal mining is rampant in commercially abandoned sites by unlicensed miners.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: SC acquits Khaleda Zia, others in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case

Jan 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

India Raises Concern Over Death of Indian National in Russia

Jan 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Palestinian, Israeli officials confirm progress in Indirect negotiations

Jan 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

TRAI releases Draft Telecommunication Tariff Order, 2025 on “Rationalization of Broadband Tariffs for PDOs under PM-WANI Scheme”

15 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India is now world’s 3rd largest Startup ecosystem

15 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

South Korean President Yoon detained, refuses to cooperate

15 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

META India apologises for Zuckerberg’s statement on Indian Elections 2024

15 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment