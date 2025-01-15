South Africa: 36 dead, 82 rescued from illegal gold mine

AMN

In South Africa, rescuers have pulled out 36 dead bodies and 82 survivors from an illegal gold mine during two days of rescue operations. Police said the rescue operations are underway as hundreds could still be underground but the exact number is unclear. The local authorities have said, all 82 survivors will be arrested under charges of illegal mining, trespassing and contravention of the immigration act charges.

In August last year, Police began a crackdown on illegal miners in the country. They laid siege to the mine and cut off food and water supplies for months in an attempt to force the miners to the surface. In South Africa, illegal mining is rampant in commercially abandoned sites by unlicensed miners.