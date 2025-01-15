Bangladesh: SC acquittes Khaleda Zia and others in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh today acquitted Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman and others in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. The court headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed pronounced the verdict unanimously acquitting Khaleda, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and others who were convicted and sentenced by the lower court in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

The court came up with the judgment cancelling the High Court order that extended Begum Khaleda Zia’s initial five-year jail term to 10 in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case, and a lower court order that initially convicted them all.

The court in its observation said the case was filed out of vengeance against the accused.

Ms Khaleda, 79, currently admitted to a hospital in London, has been suffering from multiple health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, liver cirrhosis, and kidney ailments, requiring specialised care unavailable in Bangladesh, according to her doctors.

Ms Khaleda’s son and acting chairman of BNP, Tarique Rahman, who is co-accused in the case, has gone into self-imposed exile in London.