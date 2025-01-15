The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India to supply 80 cabs to Sri Lanka for its police stations

Jan 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Strengthening the development partnership between the two nations, India and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of 80 single cabs to police stations in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province. The MoU, backed by a grant of 300 million Sri Lankan Rupees from the Government of India, was signed by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha and Sri Lanka’s Secretary of Public Security D.W.R.B. Seneviratne.
The initiative aims to enhance citizen safety and improve law enforcement. This project is part of India’s broader people-centric development cooperation efforts in Sri Lanka, which span sectors like housing, health, education, and agriculture. These initiatives reflect India’s commitment to addressing local needs and supporting the Sri Lankan government’s priorities.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel intensifies attack on Gaza, strikes nearly 50 sites

Jan 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Singapore celebrate 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

Jan 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Romania deploys troops to Slovakia & Bulgaria to enhance its military presence

Jan 16, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

سونیا گاندھی نے کانگریس کے نئے ہیڈکوارٹر کا افتتاح کیا۔

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

सोनिया गांधी ने कांग्रेस के नए मुख्यालय का उद्घाटन किया

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel intensifies attack on Gaza, strikes nearly 50 sites

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Singapore celebrate 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment