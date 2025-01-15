India to supply 80 cabs to Sri Lanka for its police stations

AMN/ WEB DESK

Strengthening the development partnership between the two nations, India and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of 80 single cabs to police stations in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province. The MoU, backed by a grant of 300 million Sri Lankan Rupees from the Government of India, was signed by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha and Sri Lanka’s Secretary of Public Security D.W.R.B. Seneviratne.

The initiative aims to enhance citizen safety and improve law enforcement. This project is part of India’s broader people-centric development cooperation efforts in Sri Lanka, which span sectors like housing, health, education, and agriculture. These initiatives reflect India’s commitment to addressing local needs and supporting the Sri Lankan government’s priorities.