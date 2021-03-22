Election Commission reviews poll preparedness for Assam Assembly Election ﻿
India revisits Covishield vaccine schedule: 2nd dose 4-8 weeks after first, instead of 4-6 weeks
Lok Sabha clears contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2021 02:52:41      انڈین آواز

Sonia, Manmohan among star campaigners for West Bengal polls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

The Congress party today released a list of its 30 star campaigners for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021. The list includes names of Congress’ Interim President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, etc.

Earlier today, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury released the party’s election manifesto ‘Banglar Disha’ for the Assembly elections in the state. Chowdhury launched the manifesto at the party’s state headquarters in Kolkata.

The party has eight distinct promises for the state, focusing on “long-term development” as opposed to “dole politics”, said Chowdhury. He urged the citizens of West Bengal to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF coalition, the clear

Image

The release of Congress’ poll manifesto comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its ‘Sankalp Patra for Sonar Bangla’.

Notably, the Left Front, the alliance partner of Congress for the West Bengal polls had released its manifesto on Saturday. Following this, there is a lot of speculation going on in the political arena as there has been no unified manifesto of the alliance.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance, and BJP in the fray

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal

AMN India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal on Monday in the 10m Air Rifle ...

India to take on England in 1st ODI in Pune tomorrow

AMN India will take on England in the first of the three-match One Day International series in Pune tomorro ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz