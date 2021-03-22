Sonia, Manmohan among star campaigners for West Bengal polls

AMN / New Delhi

The Congress party today released a list of its 30 star campaigners for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021. The list includes names of Congress’ Interim President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, etc.

Earlier today, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury released the party’s election manifesto ‘Banglar Disha’ for the Assembly elections in the state. Chowdhury launched the manifesto at the party’s state headquarters in Kolkata.

The party has eight distinct promises for the state, focusing on “long-term development” as opposed to “dole politics”, said Chowdhury. He urged the citizens of West Bengal to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF coalition, the clear

The release of Congress’ poll manifesto comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its ‘Sankalp Patra for Sonar Bangla’.

Notably, the Left Front, the alliance partner of Congress for the West Bengal polls had released its manifesto on Saturday. Following this, there is a lot of speculation going on in the political arena as there has been no unified manifesto of the alliance.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance, and BJP in the fray