Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy

Grandfather Anil Kapoor is elated

AMN / WEB DESK

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have become proud parents to a little baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child in Mumbai on Saturday. Sonam took to Instagram and shared the good news through a cute message template on Instagram. Before Sonam, Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan took to their respective social media platforms to congratulate the couple and their families. The message shared by Sonam read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. – Sonam and Anand.

