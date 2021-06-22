Some countries asking for benefits in return for giving vaccine: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

AMN

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A K Abdul Momen has accused some nations of asking for different benefits in return for giving vaccines to other nations. Talking to media persons in New York during his week-long visit to US, Dr. Momen said that the COVID vaccine looks like another tool of exploitation of others, reports the official news agency BSS. He urged the UN to take a firm stand in ensuring COVID vaccine as a public good.

He said that rich countries have assured Dhaka of providing vaccines but Bangladesh is yet to get it from them. Foreign Minister Dr. Momen said that in some cases rich countries asked favours from Bangladesh on issues like elections to the global forum for helping out with COVID vaccines. He said it should not be tagged with COVID vaccination, without naming any country.

Recalling his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Dr. Momen said he pointed out to him that some countries keep more vaccines than their population size and beyond their requirement.