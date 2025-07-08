No directions to Banks to close inactive PM Jan Dhan accounts-FM

The Finance Ministry today clarified that no direction has been given to banks to close inactive Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts. It came in the wake of media reports stating that the Department of Financial Services has asked banks to close such accounts. In a statement, the Ministry said it constantly monitors the number of inoperative Jan Dhan accounts and advises banks to contact the account holders to make their accounts operative. It highlighted that the total number of Jan Dhan accounts has seen a rising trend, and no incidents of mass closure of inactive accounts have come to the attention of the Ministry. It also said, a three-month campaign is underway to maximise the penetration of Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and other welfare schemes.

Post navigation