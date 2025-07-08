Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US stocks down after Trump’s letters to countries indicating new tariffs

Jul 8, 2025

       

U.S. stock markets closed lower on Monday, weighed down by renewed trade tensions following President Donald Trump’s letters to multiple countries, signaling the possibility of new tariffs on imported goods. The move sparked investor concerns over a potential escalation in global trade disputes.

All three major indices registered their steepest single-day declines since mid-June. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell by over 0.9%, while the broader S&P 500 shed nearly 0.8%.

Market sentiment turned cautious as investors assessed the implications of fresh tariff threats on international trade and corporate earnings, particularly in sectors reliant on global supply chains.

