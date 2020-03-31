Social organisations play major role in countering superstitions against COVID-19: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said, social organisations have a big role to play in countering superstitions, wrong beliefs and misinformation.

The Prime Minister was interacting with representatives of organizations working for social welfare, via video conference. He appealed to them to spread awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak. Mr. Modi added that people were seen gathered in places and flouting social distancing norms in the name of belief. He said, it is necessary to highlight the importance of maintaining social distancing during this time.

Mr. Modi said, the entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit and patience in facing the challenge of the virus outbreak.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s words, that serving the poor and downtrodden is the best way to serve the nation, the Prime Minister praised the dedication and commitment of organizations participating in the video conference, towards serving humanity.