SMS services restored in Kashmir

Broadband Internet facility also to be restored in hospitals

SMS service which was banned in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, will be restored from tonight. Besides, broadband Internet facility will be restored in all the Government Hospitals across the Jammu & Kashmir from tonight. This was stated by J&K Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal while addressing a press conference in Jammu today.

He said that toll plazas at Lakhanpur (Kathua district), Lower Munda (Anantnag district), Railway Station, Airports and all other places across the Union Territory will stand abolished from tomorrow. He said that the Union Territory will incur a revenue loss of 1500 crore rupees due to abolition of toll plazas. Kansal said that the nce Ministry has already issued orders in this regard.

He further stated that a high powered committee will be set up under the chairmanship of Advisor K.K.Sharma which will interact with various stakeholders and will give suggestions for the development of vibrant, modern competitive industrial and manufacturing sector.