Nagaland declared ‘disturbed area’ for 6 more months under AFSPA

AMN / NEW DELHI

The entire state of Nagaland has been declared a disturbed area for a period of six more months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice.

In a gazette notification issued LAST EVENING, Ministry of Home Affairs said, the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary. Nagaland has been under AFSPA for almost six decades now.