Smriti Irani talks to beneficiaries of govt schemes on her radio show, ‘Nayi Soch Nayi Kahani’

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has garnered immense support across the nation. This Yatra, with the aim of spreading awareness and ensuring the saturation of central government schemes throughout the nation, stands out as one of the most significant and unique campaigns the country has ever seen.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, featured the Yatra on her popular radio show, ‘Nayi Soch Nayi Kahani.’ In a heartfelt conversation, she spoke with beneficiaries and organizers, shedding light on the impact of the Yatra on individuals.

Rani, a self-help group leader in Ghaziabad, shared how the government’s ‘Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan’ benefited her. Inspired by her positive experience, she encouraged over a hundred others to join the Yatra.

Reeta Anand, another beneficiary, shared her story. The government scheme saved her money on medicine, making it easier to manage her household budget. These stories are not just tales; they demonstrate how government efforts are making a real difference on the ground.