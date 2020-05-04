Small shops to be opened in Bangladesh

file photo

Bangladesh will allow reopening of small and cottage enterprises in the country with the maintenance of health directives issued by the government.

Announcing this on Monday in a video conferencing with officials and public representative Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the government has allowed reopening of shops in the month of Ramazan with special measures in place but people must remain careful that there should be no crowd.

Sheikh Hasina urged people to follow health guidelines to contain the spread of Corona virus in the country.

She also said that the government offices will be reopened on a limited scale.

Prime Minister announced that the general holidays in the country will be extended till May 15 from the current general holidays which end on May 5. Detailed guidelines for the holidays will be issued by the concerned department of the government.

The video conference was aired live on state and private television channels from the prime minister’s official residence, Ganabhaban.