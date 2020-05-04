Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 May 2020 11:21:51      انڈین آواز

Small shops to be opened in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By
file photo

Bangladesh will allow reopening of small and cottage enterprises in the country with the maintenance of health directives issued by the government.

Announcing this on Monday in a video conferencing with officials and public representative Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the government has allowed reopening of shops in the month of Ramazan with special measures in place but people must remain careful that there should be no crowd.

Sheikh Hasina urged people to follow health guidelines to contain the spread of Corona virus in the country.

She also said that the government offices will be reopened on a limited scale.

Prime Minister announced that the general holidays in the country will be extended till May 15 from the current general holidays which end on May 5. Detailed guidelines for the holidays will be issued by the concerned department of the government.

The video conference was aired live on state and private television channels from the prime minister’s official residence, Ganabhaban.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!