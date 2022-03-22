Slovenia to send its diplomatic representatives back to Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

Slovenia says, it is planning to send the country’s diplomatic representatives back to Ukraine later this week. Prime Minister Janez Jansa has urged other European Union nations to do the same. He said on Twitter late on Sunday that Ukraine needs diplomatic support.

Slovenia’s diplomats left Ukraine with the start of the Russian military operation on Feb. 24 as other countries withdrew their representatives as well. Jansa visited Kyiv last week along with the prime ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic. He has said after the visit that Ukraine was feeling abandoned and urged the EU to send a bloc’s representative there.

Jansa said the return of Slovenia’s diplomats will be organized on voluntary basis.