इंडियन आवाज़     10 May 2022 11:11:23      انڈین آواز

Slain photo journalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pulitzer Prize-2022 was announced yesterday in the fields of journalism, book, drama, and accompaniment. According to the Pulitzer Prizes website, slain photo journalist Danish Siddiqui is among four Indians honoured with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category. Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave from a news agency won the award. Their work was moved from the Breaking News Photography category by the judges.

Siddiqui, 38, was on assignment in Afghanistan last year when he died. Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times bagged the award in the Breaking News Photography category. Meanwhile, the Washington Post bagged the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism for its coverage of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

