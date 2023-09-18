इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2023 06:04:40      انڈین آواز

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez confident of winning Grand Prix of India

AMN / New Delhi

Six-time MotoGP™️ champion Marc Marquez has exuded  confidence  of winning at IndianOil Grand Prix of India, scheduled to take place at  Buddh international Circuit  from September 22 to 24.

The Repsol Honda driver revealed key things about the track including the important turns that the riders would keep in mind in order to register a victory in India. 

“First of all, what you do is to try to work the circuit and try to find some preference and find the best line and learn, of course, the layout. Then when you’re riding the bike, try to learn the grip of the track,” stated Marc Marquez ahead of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India which will feature renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin as well.

Marc Marquez pointed  out that Turn 3 and Turn 4 of the Buddh International Circuit will be extremely crucial to win the race “The third key aspect is to bring the information to the team as soon as possible to have clear information to have a correct setup on the electronics.”

“For me, the most important part of the track will be Turn 3 and Turn 4 as the rest of the track is quite stop-and-go. The last corner will also be very important as it will be the place where many races will be decided,” the rider added .

Organized by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India will feature 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP™️, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days.

