Situation in Leh Improves, More Relaxations Granted Under BNSS

The situation in the Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory has further improved today on the eighth day of the imposition of 163 sections of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). As the situation during the relaxation period yesterday further relaxations were given today. The district authorities have granted more relaxation today, starting from 10 AM till 6 PM.

Traffic on highways and roads has resumed, paving the way for more normalisation ahead after the unfortunate violent clash on the 24th of last month between security personnel and protesting youth. Business establishments reopened today in Leh city and other peripheral areas and villages.

However, suspension of mobile data services from the 2G to 5G network in the entire Leh district jurisdiction continued to remain suspended. The Home Ministry, citing public safety as well as the interest of defence and security, has suspended the mobile internet from the 25th of September to the 3rd of this month. Schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions also remained closed today AIR