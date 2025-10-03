The Indian Awaaz

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Khadi Exhibition at INA Delhi Haat

Oct 3, 2025

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 1:04 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

ANDALIB AKHTER

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a special Khadi exhibition at INA Delhi Haat as part of the Khadi Mahotsav. The exhibition aims to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local and Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi campaigns and increase the income of Khadi artisans. Khadi institutions and entrepreneurs from 18 states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Haryana, and Jammu, are participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition will continue till 15th October. Khadi and Village Industries Commission, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar was also present on the occasion.


Talking to media, Rekha Gupta appealed to the public at large to embrace Khadi and Swadeshi products as much as possible.

