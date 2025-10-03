The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Conference on Land Administration and Disaster Management begins in Gandhinagar

Oct 3, 2025

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 3:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The two-day National Conference on Land Administration and Disaster Management commenced today at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Addressing the inaugural session, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the importance of digitising land records and leveraging indigenous technology tools to promote a citizen-centric approach and ensure land rights at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister noted that the conference would play a vital role in strengthening land administration and disaster management across the country by providing a platform for states to share best practices and innovations.

The conference today witnessed the inauguration of new revenue offices, the launch of the Revenue Diary and the Integrated Land Administration System, as well as the distribution of SVAMITVA cards to members of nomadic tribe. 

Organised by the Department of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development, the conference will include thematic panel discussions on a range of topics. A large number of stakeholders of land administration including the revenue officers from various states are taking part in the conference.

Related Post

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Khadi Exhibition at INA Delhi Haat

Oct 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Situation in Leh Improves, More Relaxations Granted Under BNSS

Oct 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Durga Navami Celebrated Across India, Devotees Worship Maa Siddhidatri

Oct 1, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar: Sensex- Nifty लगातार दूसरे दिन चढ़े, धातु और पीएसयू बैंक शेयरों में तेजी

3 October 2025 10:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Oct 3: Sensex, Nifty End Higher for Second Day; Metals, PSU Banks Lead

3 October 2025 10:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अफ़ग़ान विदेश मंत्री मुत्ताक़ी का भारत दौरा

3 October 2025 10:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

افغان وزیرِ خارجہ متقی کا دورۂ بھارت

3 October 2025 10:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments