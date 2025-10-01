Durga Navami Celebrated Across India, Devotees Worship Maa Siddhidatri

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 4:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Durga Navami is being celebrated in different parts of the country today. Durga Navami, also known as Maha Navami, is celebrated as the ninth and penultimate day of the Navratri festival. Devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth and final form of Goddess Durga, today. Devotees observe the day with rituals like Kanya Pujan (worship of young girls) and offer prayers to Goddess Durga for blessings and prosperity.

In West Bengal, Maha Nabami Puja began this morning. The Maha Nabami puja, according to Vishuddha Siddhanta, began at 5:40 am today. Homa and other rituals will follow. There will be Sandhya Arti and other rituals in the evening.

In Bihar, the celebrations of Durga Puja have reached their peak. Special rituals, prayers, and havans are being performed at temples, puja pandals, and Shakti Peeths across the state. On this day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her Siddhidatri form, Kanya Pujan ceremonies are being organised at many places.

Large numbers of devotees from different parts of the state are offering prayers at major Shakti Peeths, including Kaimur, Munger, and Gopalganj. In Patna district, as well as Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Saharsa, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Gaya, Jehanabad, and Nalanda, grand puja pandals have been set up on diverse themes. The impact of the upcoming Assembly elections is also visible, with some organisers placing replicas of Electronic Voting Machines inside the pandals. Many puja pandals are also showcasing glimpses of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Considering the heavy rush of devotees during Durga Puja, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Patna and other districts of the state.