The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Durga Navami Celebrated Across India, Devotees Worship Maa Siddhidatri

Oct 1, 2025

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 4:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Durga Navami is being celebrated in different parts of the country today. Durga Navami, also known as Maha Navami, is celebrated as the ninth and penultimate day of the Navratri festival. Devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth and final form of Goddess Durga, today. Devotees observe the day with rituals like Kanya Pujan (worship of young girls) and offer prayers to Goddess Durga for blessings and prosperity.

In West Bengal, Maha Nabami Puja began this morning. The Maha Nabami puja, according to Vishuddha Siddhanta, began at 5:40 am today. Homa and other rituals will follow. There will be Sandhya Arti and other rituals in the evening.

In Bihar, the celebrations of Durga Puja have reached their peak. Special rituals, prayers, and havans are being performed at temples, puja pandals, and Shakti Peeths across the state. On this day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her Siddhidatri form, Kanya Pujan ceremonies are being organised at many places.

Large numbers of devotees from different parts of the state are offering prayers at major Shakti Peeths, including Kaimur, Munger, and Gopalganj. In Patna district, as well as Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Saharsa, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Gaya, Jehanabad, and Nalanda, grand puja pandals have been set up on diverse themes. The impact of the upcoming Assembly elections is also visible, with some organisers placing replicas of Electronic Voting Machines inside the pandals. Many puja pandals are also showcasing glimpses of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Considering the heavy rush of devotees during Durga Puja, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Patna and other districts of the state. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Northern Railways Resumes 16 Trains from Jammu Ahead of Festive Season

Oct 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Political Storm in Bihar: Jan Suraj Party asks PM to Act Against Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

Oct 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Election Commission releases final voter list with 7.42 crore names for Bihar Assembly Elections

Sep 30, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Indian Army to Host UN Troop Contributing Countries’ Chiefs Conclave

1 October 2025 7:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

GWI, ZDHC Partner to Boost Water Stewardship in Textile, Leather Supply Chains

1 October 2025 7:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION OTHER TOP STORIES

CPI ने ट्रंप की ’20-सूत्रीय शांति योजना’ को ‘अस्पष्ट और भेदभावपूर्ण’ बताकर खारिज किया

1 October 2025 7:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace Plan’ A Cover for Occupation, Not a Path to Justice: CPI

1 October 2025 7:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments