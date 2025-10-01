Northern Railways Resumes 16 Trains from Jammu Ahead of Festive Season

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 12:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major relief to passengers ahead of the festive season, the Northern Railways has announced the resumption of 16 trains from tomorrow till the 8th of this month from Jammu. The train services was suspended following the devastating floods in August this year that disrupted key routes. The major repair work on damaged bridges has now been completed, allowing for safe movement of trains.

The services being restored include Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Central, Jammu Tawi-Barauni and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Amarnath, Jammu Tawi-Gorakhpur, Jammu Tawi-Yoganagari Rishikesh, Jammu Tawi-Sealdah and Jammu Tawi-Bhagalpur. The resumption of these long-distance trains would ease the travel rush and help passengers planning festive travel across states.