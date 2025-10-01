Political Storm in Bihar: Jan Suraj Party asks PM to Act Against Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 12:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN Patna

– Bihar politics witnessed a dramatic turn on Tuesday as Jan Suraj Party president Uday Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding immediate action against Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary over his alleged role in the Launa Parsa massacre case.

Serious Allegations Over Massacre Case

In his letter, Uday Singh alleged that Choudhary presented false documents to prove himself a minor during the Launa Parsa massacre of 1995, in which six members of the Kushwaha community were killed.

Age Discrepancy Raises Questions

According to Singh, Choudhary secured release from jail by claiming he was 15 years old based on a matriculation admit card, but his election affidavits list his birth year as 1969, making him 26 years old in 1995. Singh said this contradiction shows that Choudhary deliberately misrepresented facts to evade justice.

Erosion of Public Trust

“Allowing such an individual to hold high office not only tarnishes the dignity of governance but also undermines public faith in democratic institutions,” Singh wrote. He urged PM Modi to dismiss Choudhary from his ministerial post and allow the law to take its natural course so that justice is served for the victims.

PK Had Raised the Issue Earlier

Notably, Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor (PK) had flagged the issue in a press conference on Monday, announcing that a formal letter would be sent to the Prime Minister. The letter has now triggered a fresh storm in Bihar’s politics, with the opposition sharpening its attack and pressure mounting within the ruling NDA itself.