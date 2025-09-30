Election Commission releases final voter list with 7.42 crore names for Bihar Assembly Elections

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 9:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission today published the final voters’ list for the Bihar Assembly elections. According to this final list, 7.42 crore voters have been included in the list, who will be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The assembly elections in the state will be conducted on the basis of this final electoral roll. After the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision ( SIR) campaign, the draft voters’ list of 7.24 crore voters was released on 1st August.

In the draft Voters List 21.53 lakh eligible voters were added through form six which is an inclusion method prescribed by the ECI. 3.66 lakh names have been also removed from draft list as they were found ineligible during scrutiny as a part of claims and objections process.

At the beginning of June this year, the number of voters in Bihar stood at 7.89 crore. During the special revision campaign conducted in June and July, the names of 65 lakh voters were deleted. These deletions were made due to reasons such as death of voters, their migration to other places, and duplicate entries. Thereafter, claims and objections were invited from voters, following which 8 lakh new names were added as application were disposed As a result, the number of voters in the final list has risen to 7.42 crore