NDA Delegation Led by MP Hema Malini Visits Karur After Stampede

AMN/ WEB DESK

The NDA delegation led by Member of Parliament Actor Hemamalini is on a day’s visit to Karur to ascertain situations that led to the stampede. They met those injured in the stampede and are under treatment in the hospitals. Yesterday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan visited the bereaved families of the Karur stampede victims. They also visited those undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Meanwhile, The Tamilnadu police has arrested three persons in connection with the Karur stampede case. The party functionaries Madhiyazhagan and Masi Pavunraj were summoned by the Karur Police yesterday evening. Felix Gerald a you tuber was also arrested for spreading false news about the Karur stampede.