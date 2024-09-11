Sitaram Yechury is ‘critical’, in ICU on respiratory support: CPI(M)

AMN

The general secretary of the CPI (M), Sitaram Yechury is in critical condition and is being given respiratory support at AIIMS in New Delhi, the party informed today.

The 72-year-old politician is being treated for a severe respiratory infection in the hospital’s ICU. The party added that a team of doctors is closely observing Yechury’s condition.

He was hospitalised at AIIMS on August 19 to receive treatment for a chest infection resembling pneumonia.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, “Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), is in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection.”