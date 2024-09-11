5.8-Earthquake rocks Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, other states

AMN

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Earthquake tremors were felt across north India, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon. Netizens claimed that they felt tremors in Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan, and New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir in India.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has struck Pakistan. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said

In Pakistan several parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal capital were jolted after a 5.7 magnitude of earthquake triggered tremors on Tuesday.

Confirming the tremors, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said that the earthquake was recorded at magnitude 5.7 on the Richter’s scale and originated at 12:28pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The epicentre of the quake, the Met Office added, was located near the Dera Ghazi Khan region in the southwestern part of Punjab at a depth of 10 kilometres.

However, United States Geological Survey stated that the extent of the quake was recorded at magnitude 5.4, affecting India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The Punjab cities that were jolted by the earthquake included Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Kamalia, Khanewal, Bhalwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh, Gujarat, Sargodha and Jhang among other cities.