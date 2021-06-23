SIT questions Parkash Singh Badal for 3 hours in Kotkapura firing case

AGENCIES /Chandigarh

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the Kotkapura police firing incident on Monday questioned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal at his residence in Chandigarh.

According to reports Badal was questioned for three hours, which began at 10 am ended at 1 pm.

Earlier, the SIT had rescheduled his questioning after Badal expressed inability to appear before the panel on June 16 at a rest house in Mohali.

Citing ill-health and his age, besides provisions of law in questioning a witness, Badal had asked the SIT to visit his Chandigarh house.

“Still not in good health, Badal, however, is keen to fulfill his legal and constitutional duties as a law-abiding citizen of the country,” his Principal Adviser Harcharan Bains had said.