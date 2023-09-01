इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2023 12:18:29      انڈین آواز

Singapore votes to elect new President, Indian-origin ex-minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam in race

Published On:

WEB DESK

Singapore-born Indian-origin former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is set to be Singapore’s next president based on his overwhelming lead in the sample count, with 70 per cent of the vote. Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song received 16 per cent while former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, received 14 per cent, according to the sample count result released by the Elections Department on Friday. The final result is expected to come around midnight.

Earlier, the polls ended with over 2.7 million voters casting their ballots. Singaporeans voted in large numbers on Friday in the country’s first contested presidential election in more than a decade.

