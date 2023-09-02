Tharman Shanmugaratnam thanks Singaporeans for historic victory in Presidential elections

My Fellow Singaporeans,

I am truly humbled by the strong endorsement you have given me in our nation’s Presidential Election. My fellow candidates put full effort and energy into their campaigns, and made this a worthy contest. I thank and commend them. Above all I thank my fellow Singaporeans, whichever way you voted, for your interest and calm engagement in the issues raised in the Election.

I believe the vote for me and what I stood for is a vote of confidence in Singapore itself, a vote of optimism in how we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans.It can, and must, be a future of deeper respect for each other, regardless of backgrounds and educational achievements. A future of closer interactions between our different faiths and cultures, so that we deepen our multicultural identity. A future of solidarity even as we hold to diverse views, which is natural in our democracy.A future where every generation derives confidence and benefit from our national reserves, and feels fortunate that we are Singaporeans.

A future where Singapore continues to be a partner of choice internationally, and is able to project its voice of reason in an endangered world.

It will be my duty to use the roles and responsibilities of the President to help us advance this future of optimism and solidarity.

I will honour your trust in me, and serve you with all my heart in the years to come.

Majulah Singapura!

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

