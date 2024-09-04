Singapore PM hosts informal dinner with PM Modi at Istana ahead of official talks

In Brunei PM said India supports ‘vikasvaad’ (Developmentalism), not ‘vistarvaad’ (Expansionism).

AMN / WEB DESK

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his delight in hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an informal dinner at the Istana on Wednesday evening. The dinner precedes formal discussions scheduled for Thursday, aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a post shared on his social media platform X, Prime Minister Wong posted a photograph with PM Modi, stating, “Welcome PM Narendra Modi to Singapore! Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow.”

The meeting between the two leaders is anticipated to strengthen economic cooperation, trade, and cultural exchanges between Singapore and India. Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Singapore and was warmly greeted by Prime Minister Wong with a friendly embrace, a moment that was captured in a photograph showing the two leaders with their arms around each other’s shoulders.

Upon his arrival in Singapore, PM Modi took to his X handle, sharing, “Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti make our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties.”

The Prime Minister was received at Changi Airport by Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K. Shanmugam, and was welcomed with enthusiasm by members of the Indian community. PM Modi interacted with the community, signing autographs and even playing the dhol. He later posted on his X platform, “Thank you, Singapore! The welcome was truly vibrant.”

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to engage with leaders from Singapore’s business community, with several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) expected to be signed. These agreements are set to further the economic ties between the two countries.

“This visit is important as it gives a major push to India’s Act East policy, India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific, and the India-Singapore economic and technological partnership,” Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, P. Kumaran, noted in a video message on his X platform.

Earlier today, India and Brunei signed an MoU for cooperation in the operation of the Telemetry, Tracking, and Telecommand Station for Satellites and Launch Vehicles. The two countries also decided to elevate the bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership to further strengthen, deepen relationship in all areas of mutual interest. It was decided after the delegation level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan. The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations including in areas of defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, culture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In his remarks during the talks, the Prime Minister said, Brunei being an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision is a guarantee of a bright future for both nations. Mr Modi expressed happiness that he has the opportunity to visit Brunei at the beginning of his third term and to discuss the future with the Sultan. He said, it is also a happy coincidence that this year India-Brunei are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the bilateral partnership.

He said, India and Brunei have centuries-old cultural ties and the basis of the friendship is the great cultural tradition. The Prime Minister said, under the leadership of Sultan of Brunei, the relations have been growing stronger day by day. He added that the memories of the visit of Sultan of Brunei to India as the Chief Guest on the Republic Day in 2018 are still remembered with great pride by the people of India. Mr Modi said, India and Brunei are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges.

Later in the banquet hosted by Sultan of Brunei in his honour, Mr Modi said, India and Brunei have decided to give strategic direction to their partnership and he and the Sultan had a comprehensive discussion on all aspects. He said, both sides are committed to strengthening the cooperation in the economic, scientific and strategic fields. The Prime Minister said, to enhance cooperation in the defence sector, India and Brunei took positive views on the possibilities of defence industry training and capacity building.

The two countries decided to commencement of direct flight connection between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai.Mr Modi expressed happiness that the Indian community is making a positive contribution to the economy and society of Brunei. He said, the inauguration of the Indian Embassy has given the Indian community a permanent address. The Prime Minister said, India has always given priority to ASEAN peace and will continue to do so. He said, India supports freedom of navigation and overflight under international laws like the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Mr Modi highlighted that India supports ‘vikasvaad’ (Developmentalism), not ‘vistarvaad’ (Expansionism).