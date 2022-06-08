Sidhu Moosewala murder case: 8 arrested for providing logistical support

AMN

Punjab Police have arrested eight persons for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of renowned Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on 29 May.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Parmod Ban said that the Special Investigation Team headed by IGP Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Jaskaran Singh has been working strategically and cohesive efforts are being made to arrest the shooters and other accused persons involved in the crime.