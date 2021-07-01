Shops and malls can open till 8pm in Jharkhand

AMN

Jharkhand government has added more relaxations in the state in Unlock-5, after the existing Health Safety Week ends today morning. All shops, departmental stores, shopping malls, multiplexes now remain open till 8 pm till further orders. Weekend lockdown will be observed.

More relaxations have been added in Unlock-5 after there is a decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the State. All shops and stores have been allowed to open till 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. Cinema halls, multiplexes, restaurants and bars will open with 50 percent of their capacity. Stadiums, gyms and parks will now be open. Religious places and educational institutions will remain closed, online teaching will continue.

Government and private offices will work with 50 percent strength. Banquet halls, community places have been permitted to open with a maximum capping of 50 persons. Public transportation has also been allowed with restricted seating arrangements.

Inter-state bus services have been prohibited but inter-district buses shall now commute with similar seating arrangements. E passes will be required for people coming to Jharkhand. Meanwhile, comprehensive testing of people will be carried out following Centre’s guidelines. Weekend lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Monday will remain in force until further orders.