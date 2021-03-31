Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy following complaint of abdominal pain

Sharad Pawar has been unwell since Sunday and this sudden development has sparked fresh concerns about the health of the Nationalist Congress Party Chief.

WEB DESK

AGENCIES

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he developed fresh abdominal pains, a top party leader said on Tuesday.

Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister, said that Pawar, who was due to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday “since he is experiencing some pain again”.

As per the previous plans revealed by Malik on Monday, Pawar, 80, was scheduled to undergo an endoscopy and surgery for gallbladder stones on Wednesday.

