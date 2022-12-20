Shankar Chaudhary and Jetha Bharwad elected unopposed as speaker and Deputy Speaker of Gujarat Assembly

AMN

In Gujarat, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shankar Chaudhary and Senior BJP MLA Jetha Bharwad were elected unopposed as the speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the newly formed 15th state Assembly in Gandhinagar today.

Chaudhary’s name was proposed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while Bharwad’s name was proposed by the state Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai which was passed unanimously in the house.

Governor Acharya Devvrat addressed the newly elected MLAs in the house today.

The House is meeting for the first time after the BJP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 156 of the 182 seats.