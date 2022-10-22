Shah calls for concerted efforts to fight terrorism globally

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called for across border cooperation to fight cross border terrorism. Addressing the concluding session of the 90th INTERPOL General Assembly here, Mr Shah said, without cooperation, terrorism can not be defeated.

He said, towards this, the role of INTERPOL is very important. Mr Shah said, he strongly believes that terrorism is the biggest violators of human rights and it is a global challenge. He stressed on reaching consensus on the definition on terrorism and terrorist and if it is not done, then we can not fight resolutely against terrorism.

The Home Minister said, the narrative of good terrorism, bad terrorism, small and big terrorism can not go together and also called for a glonal consensus on the challenges of propagating ideology of cross border terrorism through online radicalisaiton. He stressed that we all should be committed to a continuous, comprehensive and effective fight against terrorism.

The Home Minister recommended Interpol to set up a permanent real-time information exchange mechanism among the counter-terrorism agencies of all its member countries.

Talking about Indian police force, Mr. Shah said, the government is continuously taking necessary steps to ensure that country’s police force is always ready to face any challenge. He said, the government has decided to create a national database on crimes such as terrorism, narcotics and economic offences. He said, it has established the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, I4C, to combat cyber-crime in a comprehensive manner.