Severe cold conditions likely to continue over north India during next two days

AMN / WEB DESK

Cold to severe cold conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next two days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog conditions over Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The minimum temperatures will be in the range of six to nine degree celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. IMD has also forecast dense to very dense fog over some parts of Northwest and East India during next three days.