Japan: 5 crew on Coast Guard plane dead after collision with JAL jet

Five Japan Coast Guard officials out of six crew are confirmed dead after their plane collided with a JAL aircraft at Haneda Airport, police say.

A Japan Airlines plane caught fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Japan Airlines says the plane is Flight 516 from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

JAL says the plane collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing. The airline official says all 379 passengers and crew evacuated safely.

A Japan Coast Guard official says six crew were on board the other plane. It was preparing to fly to Niigata for earthquake relief.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says five crew members are dead, the pilot is severely injured.