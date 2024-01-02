इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2024 07:36:10      انڈین آواز

Japan earthquake: At least 48 people dead

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

In Japan, at least 48 people have now been confirmed dead in Ishikawa prefecture as search for survivors continues. The disaster ensued after a massive earthquake hit the area in central Japan yesterday. Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture was the epicentre of yesterday’s 7.6-magnitude earthquake.

courtesy NHK

Japan now has dropped its highest-level tsunami alert and told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government has already dispatched a number of self-defense force troops to the impacted areas and will continue to provide assistance. A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Japan has been hit by 155 quakes since yesterday.

A building is seen collapsed in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture. NHK

Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency control room and issues emergency contact numbers and email IDs for Indian citizens following the earthquake and tsunami warnings. The contact numbers are 81-80-3930-1715, 81-70-1492-0049, 81-80-3214-4734, 81-80-6229-5382, and 81-80-3214-4722. The email IDs are sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in <mailto:sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in>, and offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in <mailto:offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in>.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, Indian embassy is in regular contact with concerned authorities. The people have been asked to follow instructions of the local government. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart