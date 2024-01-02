Japan earthquake: At least 48 people dead

AMN / WEB DESK

In Japan, at least 48 people have now been confirmed dead in Ishikawa prefecture as search for survivors continues. The disaster ensued after a massive earthquake hit the area in central Japan yesterday. Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture was the epicentre of yesterday’s 7.6-magnitude earthquake.

courtesy NHK

Japan now has dropped its highest-level tsunami alert and told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government has already dispatched a number of self-defense force troops to the impacted areas and will continue to provide assistance. A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Japan has been hit by 155 quakes since yesterday.

A building is seen collapsed in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture. NHK

Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency control room and issues emergency contact numbers and email IDs for Indian citizens following the earthquake and tsunami warnings. The contact numbers are 81-80-3930-1715, 81-70-1492-0049, 81-80-3214-4734, 81-80-6229-5382, and 81-80-3214-4722. The email IDs are sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in <mailto:sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in>, and offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in <mailto:offfseco.tokyo@mea.gov.in>.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, Indian embassy is in regular contact with concerned authorities. The people have been asked to follow instructions of the local government.