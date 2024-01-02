PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of several development projects in Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over 20,000 crore rupees in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu today. These projects belong to aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors.

Mr Modi also inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Tiruchirappalli International Airport, built at a cost of over 1,100 crore rupees. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said these projects will strengthen the progress of the state and steer the economic growth. He said that the new projects will ease travel and create thousands of employment opportunities for the youth of the state. Referring to recent floods in Tamil Nadu, Mr Modi said that he is deeply moved on the plight of the people of the state due to heavy rains which brought in significant loss of property. Mr Modi said the central government stands with people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis.

Referring to the death of Vijaykant, the Prime Minister said that he was not only a captain in movies but also in politics who put national interest above everything and paid tributes to him. He also remembered another son of the soil M.S. Swaminathan who played an important role in increasing the food security of the Country.

Earlier, Mr Modi attended the 38th Convocation of Bharathidasan University at Tiruchirappalli. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said India is setting new records in economic growth. He said, in the last 10 years, the number of airports has doubled from 74 to nearly 150. He added that the total cargo handling capacity of major ports in India has doubled since 2014. Prime Minister said, India has sealed a number of trade deals with important economies which will open up new markets for Indian goods and services and will create countless new opportunities for country’s youth.