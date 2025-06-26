Several US cities face record-high temperatures & extreme humidity

Several cities in the eastern United States have faced record high temperatures and extreme humidity due to a climate phenomenon known as the heat dome. New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport reported a temperature of 38°C shortly after noon, the first time since 2013. Cities like Boston and Baltimore also saw temperatures rising to more than 38°C.

Local media reported that people arrived in hospitals with heat-related illnesses. The scorching heat also caused disruptions to public transport, including delays of Amtrak Trains, and over 150 million people received heat warnings. A heat dome occurs when high pressure in the upper atmosphere traps heat and humidity, increasing temperatures in the lower atmosphere.