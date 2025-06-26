Saudi-Iran come closer as Pezeshkian, MBS hold talks amid Regional Crisis

Tehran-Riyadh Dialogue Gains Momentum After Israeli Aggression, U.S. Strike Fallout

The diplomatic flurry underscores Iran’s attempt to leverage regional support amid international pressure. The recent missile strike has complicated Tehran’s relations with Washington and Qatar, but also created openings for broader dialogue with Gulf neighbors, many of whom are wary of being caught in a U.S.-Israel-Iran crossfire.



AMN / WEB DESK June 25

Tehran/Riyadh – In a significant diplomatic development amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a crucial phone conversation on Wednesday. The call came in the aftermath of Iran’s retaliatory missile strike on a U.S. base in Qatar and escalating Israeli military actions against Iran.

The discussion reflected a rare moment of mutual alignment between Tehran and Riyadh, two long-time regional rivals, both expressing concern over the destabilizing effects of foreign interventions in the region.

Iran Appreciates Saudi Position During Crisis

President Pezeshkian conveyed his appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s “clear and principled stance” during the Israeli military offensive against Iranian territory. He acknowledged the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts in assisting Iranian Hajj pilgrims, many of whom were stranded due to the temporary disruption of air routes following the crisis.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran’s missile response was a “compelled act” following the U.S.’s role in the assault on Iranian soil. “When sovereignty is violated, a nation must respond decisively,” he stated, accusing Washington and Tel Aviv of orchestrating regional discord to weaken Muslim unity.

“Iran has no intention to escalate tensions,” Pezeshkian emphasized, “but will protect its sovereignty at all costs while maintaining a commitment to regional peace, dialogue, and development.”

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Attacks, Urges Restraint

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of Israel’s aggressive actions from the very beginning of the conflict. He stressed that the Kingdom, along with other Gulf nations, had neither allowed nor would permit the use of its airspace or military installations for any offensive operations against Iran.

While expressing concern about Iran’s missile strike on Qatar — an act he described as a breach of Qatari sovereignty — the Crown Prince also acknowledged the complex security pressures facing Iran. He expressed hope for the de-escalation of tensions and urged the resumption of dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

Wider Regional Diplomacy: Malaysia, UAE, and Pakistan Back Iran’s Position

President Pezeshkian’s call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim added further weight to the regional consensus building. During their discussion, Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia’s support for Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty and criticized the West’s silence on Israel’s nuclear ambiguity and targeted killings of Iranian scientists.

“The Iranian people’s resilience under pressure is a source of pride for the Islamic world,” Anwar stated, adding that Malaysia remains committed to international justice and a balanced nuclear policy that does not discriminate.

In a separate conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran’s response was not aimed at its neighbors and that it remains committed to peaceful coexistence and mutual cooperation.

“Iran sees the people of the UAE as brothers and values regional stability. Our actions were not aggressive, but defensive, and limited in scope,” he stated. Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s readiness to resolve issues within international legal frameworks and invited the UAE to act as a diplomatic channel for conveying Iran’s perspective to Washington.

The UAE president responded positively, praising Iran’s diplomatic posture and emphasizing the importance of strengthening regional cooperation. “It is time to build a shared vision of peace in the Gulf. We must turn crisis into opportunity,” he said.

Pakistan, Iran Stress Muslim Unity

In a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Pezeshkian underscored the urgent need for Islamic unity in resisting foreign aggression. He thanked Pakistan for unequivocally condemning both the Israeli strike and the U.S. military role in the conflict.

“The Iranian people do not seek war,” Pezeshkian said, “but we will not allow external powers to undermine our sovereignty through covert or overt operations.”

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, stating, “Muslim nations must unite against foreign intervention. Only through collective diplomacy can we achieve lasting peace in the region.”