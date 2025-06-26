Iran approves bill suspending cooperation with IAEA

The Iranian Parliament today approved a bill suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iranian media reported that the decision followed recent U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites in Esfahan, Fordow, and Natanz. During an open session of Parliament, lawmakers agreed on the general outline of a plan calling for the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA. Of the 223 representatives present at the session, 221 voted in favor, one voted against, and one abstained. Iran stated that it has every right to protect its sovereignty, interests, and people.

According to Alireza Salimi, a member of the Parliament’s presiding board, the bill—which passed with overwhelming support—prohibits IAEA inspectors from entering Iranian nuclear sites unless national security guarantees are explicitly provided and confirmed by the Supreme National Security Council.

The bill comes in response to a series of escalatory moves by Western governments and the IAEA, most notably the passage of an anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors, which falsely accused Iran of non-compliance with safeguards. The resolution, introduced by the European troika and backed by the United States, was adopted with 19 votes in favor, despite strong objections from Iran, Russia, China, and other nations.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf delivered a strong rebuke of the agency’s recent actions. He said the IAEA’s failure to condemn the terrorist attack on Iran’s nuclear sites by the Zionist regime and the United States demonstrated the agency’s complete loss of neutrality and independence.

“The IAEA, by remaining silent in the face of U.S. and Israeli military aggression, has sold its credibility and independence,” Qalibaf stated. “Therefore, cooperation will be suspended, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will advance with greater strength.”

Qalibaf reaffirmed that Iran will not allow Western deception or military threats to undermine its national interests. “With our finger on the trigger and full preparedness, we will firmly respond to any further aggression,” he said.